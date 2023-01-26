The Capital Development Authority (CDA) auctions 33 plots worth Rs 40 bln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sold 33 plots worth over around Rs 40 billion during a three-day open auction that concluded here on Thursday.

"The authority got an overwhelming response as a large number of investors took part during the last day of the auction," said the CDA in a news release.

The open auction of the residential and commercial plots, supervised by a committee headed by Member Finance of CDA, was held at Jinnah Convention Centre.

The auction committee included CDA's Member State, Member Planning and Design, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director State Management-II and Director Finance.

The CDA said that the committee had made effective arrangements to ensure a transparent and competitive environment for conducting the auction.