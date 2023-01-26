UrduPoint.com

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Auctions 33 Plots Worth Rs 40 Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:48 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) auctions 33 plots worth Rs 40 bln

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sold 33 plots worth over around Rs 40 billion during a three-day open auction that concluded here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sold 33 plots worth over around Rs 40 billion during a three-day open auction that concluded here on Thursday.

"The authority got an overwhelming response as a large number of investors took part during the last day of the auction," said the CDA in a news release.

The open auction of the residential and commercial plots, supervised by a committee headed by Member Finance of CDA, was held at Jinnah Convention Centre.

The auction committee included CDA's Member State, Member Planning and Design, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director State Management-II and Director Finance.

The CDA said that the committee had made effective arrangements to ensure a transparent and competitive environment for conducting the auction.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority Billion

Recent Stories

Blinken, Mexico's Ebrard Discuss Cooperation in Fi ..

Blinken, Mexico's Ebrard Discuss Cooperation in Fighting Drug Trafficking - US S ..

4 minutes ago
 US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to grant Rs 1.20 bln for strengthening ..

Punjab govt to grant Rs 1.20 bln for strengthening higher education: Governor Pu ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to start Pink bus service from February ..

Sindh govt to start Pink bus service from February 1 to facilitate working women ..

4 minutes ago
 32 fair price flour stalls set up in Larkana city ..

32 fair price flour stalls set up in Larkana city to provide wheat flour on disc ..

4 minutes ago
 Thailand to Launch Its First Industrial-Grade Sate ..

Thailand to Launch Its First Industrial-Grade Satellite in 2023 - Authorities

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.