Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 08:03 PM

The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammed Azam Khan visits Services Hospital, inquires health of cops injured in violent protests

The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammed Azam Khan on Thursday visited Police and Services Hospital Peshawar where he enquired about the health of police officials who were injured due to violent protests during the last two days

The chief minister met the injured policemen one by one and presented them with a floral bouquet.

Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, CCPO Peshawar Ijaz Khan and other police officials were also present on this occasion.

Talking to media men on the occasion, the chief minister said that during the last two days, there had been violent protests at different spots of the province during which private and public properties have been damaged.

He said that damaging and vandalizing private and public properties during protest is regrettable adding that protest and freedom of expression is a democratic and constitutional right of everyone, but this right should be exercised in a peaceful manner.

"Vandalism under the guise of protest is illegal and unconstitutional" he said and added that public assets are built with the public's own tax money, and damaging them is tantamount to damage one's own property.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that police were taking action against those who are involved in damaging properties during these protests; a number of arrests have been made so far whereas identification of those who damaged properties were being underway and legal action would be taken against them.

In response to another question, the Chief Minister made it clear that in the wake of the current situation, the army has been called in to assist the civil administration and it would be deployed when and where needed.

Lauding the role of the KP police during these protests, the Chief Minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has performed very well and the provincial cabinet in its meeting also appreciated their performance during the protest.

