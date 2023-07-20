The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan strongly condemns blast in Bara Tehsil Compound

The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has strongly condemned the heart-wrenching incidents of blast in Bara Tehsil compound of district Khyber and firing at the police check post in the Regi area of Peshawar and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has strongly condemned the heart-wrenching incidents of blast in Bara Tehsil compound of district Khyber and firing at the police check post in the Regi area of Peshawar and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel.

In his statement issued here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that targeting the police officials deputed on the security of the public is an extremely inhumane and heinous act.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the heirs of the martyred police officials. He also prayed for the higher ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved families.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, where he inquired after the health of police officials who were injured in the aforementioned blast in tehsil compound Bara.

The Chief Minister met the injured persons one by one and inquired about their health and treatment facilities being provided to them in the hospital.

Muhammad Azam Khan also expressed his good wishes for the early recovery of the injured and directed the hospital administration to provide them with the best treatment facilities available within the hospital.

Talking to the media persons on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that our security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for establishing and maintaining law and order in the region.

The provincial government and all relevant departments and agencies are taking all possible steps in order to stop those inhumane activities. Muhammad Azam Khan reiterated that the provincial government stood by the affected families and will not leave them alone in this testing time.

The Chief Minister said that the personnel of our security forces are going all-out to maintain law and order by putting their own life to risk; we salute their courage and patriotism and will not let their sacrifices go in vain.