The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam forms committee to review census results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the 2023 digital population census in the province.

The CM was briefed on the procedure adopted for census and other matters.

It was said that for the first time in the history of the country, modern technology was used for census and the province was divided into more than 28,000 blocks.

The final census data will be presented to the Council of Common Interests for approval, the CM was informed.

The meeting decided to form a committee under the chairmanship of the Home Secretary to examine the results of the census.

The committee will submit its recommendations to the provincial government in this regard.

It was decided that the provincial government will take up the issue in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests in case of concerns regarding the final data of the census.

Speaking on the occasion the CM said that Census is of utmost importance in planning for the future, adding that the final census data will have a profound impact on the distribution of national resources.

He hoped that on the basis of the final results of this census there would be no injustice to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.