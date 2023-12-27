Open Menu

The Caretaker Federal Minister For Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed Reviews Measures For Convenience Of Pilgrims At Haji Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 09:10 PM

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed reviews measures for convenience of pilgrims at Haji camp

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed reviewed the necessary measures for the convenience of pilgrims here on Wednesda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed reviewed the necessary measures for the convenience of pilgrims here on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons, the caretaker federal minister said all necessary measures are being taken for the convenience and ease of the pilgrims.

After 50 years, the Haji camp is being painted and the renovation work will be completed soon, Aneeq Ahmed said. He directed to make Hajj more convenient and said through the "Sponsorship Hajj Scheme" not only the overseas Pakistanis get quality facilities at low cost but the country will earn Dollars through it.

He said that more than 70,000 applications have been received in the regular Hajj scheme and the Hajj lottery will be held on Thursday.

Related Topics

Hajj Media All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

One killed, 7 injured in different incidents in At ..

One killed, 7 injured in different incidents in Attock

8 minutes ago
 Gaza deaths surge as Israel says war to last 'many ..

Gaza deaths surge as Israel says war to last 'many more months'

8 minutes ago
 969 accused arrested, 218 cases registered in anti ..

969 accused arrested, 218 cases registered in anti-encroachment operations

8 minutes ago
 DIG for adopting zero-tolerance policy against one ..

DIG for adopting zero-tolerance policy against one-wheeling, aerial firing on ev ..

10 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary advocates collaborative approach f ..

Chief Secretary advocates collaborative approach for GLOF-II Success

10 minutes ago
 PMIC chairman stresses upon timely completion of K ..

PMIC chairman stresses upon timely completion of Kachhi Canal Project

10 minutes ago
PSCA issues alert regarding intense foggy conditio ..

PSCA issues alert regarding intense foggy condition in city

10 minutes ago
 3 die, 15 injured in road accident

3 die, 15 injured in road accident

24 minutes ago
 Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

24 minutes ago
 Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches significance to fraternal ties w ..

Pakistan attaches significance to fraternal ties with Muslim world: PM Kakar

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan