The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed reviews measures for convenience of pilgrims at Haji camp

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed reviewed the necessary measures for the convenience of pilgrims here on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons, the caretaker federal minister said all necessary measures are being taken for the convenience and ease of the pilgrims.

After 50 years, the Haji camp is being painted and the renovation work will be completed soon, Aneeq Ahmed said. He directed to make Hajj more convenient and said through the "Sponsorship Hajj Scheme" not only the overseas Pakistanis get quality facilities at low cost but the country will earn Dollars through it.

He said that more than 70,000 applications have been received in the regular Hajj scheme and the Hajj lottery will be held on Thursday.