The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar reviews law & order of two zones of Karacgi, appreciates IG’s measures

(@FahadShabbir)

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a law & order meeting appreciated the Inspector General of police for showing improvement in the performance of police, particularly in Karachi but still the police have to develop public confidence in them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a law & order meeting appreciated the Inspector General of police for showing improvement in the performance of police, particularly in Karachi but still the police have to develop public confidence in them.

“The street crime is a big challenge for which the Karachi police have to work proactively so that life and property can be ensured safe and secure in the city.”

He said while presiding over a meeting on law & order in Karachi here at CM House, a statement said Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, IG Police Riffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Karachi Khadim Rind, DIG Asim Qaimkhani and DIG East Azfar Mahesar and others attended the meeting.

The DIG West and East Zones Asim Qaim Khani and Azfar Mahisar gave presentations about the crime situation and the improvement of the police system in their areas. The CM was told that in both zones the issues of the zone include land grabbing, smuggling, water and power theft, and on top of it street crime. I

The IG police told the CM that in Karachi an effective police inspection system has been introduced.

The budgets have been released to all the police stations and their mobile vans were being provided with petrol, repair, and maintenance costs. He added that the wireless system has not only been installed in all the mobile vans but the wireless system operating from the wireless rooms of the police stations has been upgraded.

The IG police said that in East district police yards were being established where case properties such as vehicles and motorcycles would be parked with a tag of the case number. The look of the police stations was being upgraded along with strengthening their security.

The IG took up the issue of various police stations housed in government buildings, or on the land of Revenue, KDA, KMC and others. At this, the CM directed the chief secretary to transfer the land to the police department where their police stations were established.

The CM appreciated the police of the West and East Zone for showing improvement and said that he would again visit the police stations to witness the progress. The CM said that the meeting may be considered incomplete and would be resumed within the next few days to cover the remaining zones.