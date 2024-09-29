"The Carnivore" restaurant launched in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) After the resounding success of its branches in Islamabad, Lahore and Riyadh The Carnivore – Baked Meat Restaurant opened its doors here earlier on Sunday in a grand launch event.

Among the notables spotted at the event were Consul General Italy Danilo Giurdanel, Vice Consul General Kuwait Abdullah M. Almansour, Hon. Consul General Morocco Ishtiaq Baig, Sheema Kermani, Ameena Saiyid, Seemi Pasha, Angie Marshal, Tapu Javeri, Asim Battal, Aziz Hasan, Shamyl Mooraj, Kamran Sani, Marzi, Munaf, Ahmed Godil, Javed Iqbal, Satish Anand, Jawed Khan, Nina Kashif, Obaid Sheikh, Rasikh Ismail, Sabira Tapal, Sajeeruddin, Hasan Rizvi, Maya Khan, Zubia Motiwala, Shuja Sami, Captain Aqeel, Asad Sidiqui, Usman Mazhar and Ahmed Chinoy.

After a bustling red carpet, the guests were ushered to their seats where they were treated to a high-end, sit-down dinner of their choice, and had the opportunity to relax and enjoy the elegant ambience and scrumptious cuisine served in record time.