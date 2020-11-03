The cat is out of the bag as Rana Sanaullah demands withdrawal of cases against Sharifs: Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the cat was now out of the bag as PML-N's senior leader Rana Sanaullah had demanded withdrawal of corruption cases against the Sharif family.

The narrative adopted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership against the state institutions was in fact aimed at getting their corruption cases shelved, he said while briefing the media about the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for toeing the Indian agenda of spreading anarchy in the country during its rallies at Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta. The opposition's narrative based on hatred against Pakistan and the national institutions was not acceptable to any segment of the society.

He said there was strong resentment among the people against the statement of Ayaz Sadiq, who was fully supporting the narrative of Nawaz Sharif. However, many leaders and workers of the PML-N were opposed to their party chief's narrative, he added.

Shibli Faraz accused the opposition of having double standards. PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi termed it electoral rigging if he lost from his home constituency of Murree, but the election was fair if he won from Lahore. The Sahrifs questioned the court verdicts if the same were against them, and if they were given relief, the same courts were appreciated, he added.

The opposition parties, he said, had no plans for the future as they only fostered a culture of corruption, loot and nepotism while in power. Due to their government policies, the country had witnessed a brain drain as the capable peopled had gone abroad.

He asked Rana Sanaullah, who was a powerful PML-N minister, that who would give answer for the 2014 killing of innocent people in Model Town (Lahore).

The minister said Nawaz Sharif had his properties, businesses and children abroad and that was why he was least bothered if God forbid the country faced anarchy. However, the current government had no issue with the opposition's public rallies as even the provincial leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could hold larger meetings than those of the PDM.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had always been in the field to get power.

The minister said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate small businesses, the government had decided that the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would get additional electricity at reduced rates from the first of current month till 30th of June next year.

Similarly, the industry would be provided electricity at off-peak hours rate round the clock throughout the year, he added.

Unfortunately, he said expensive electricity was being generated due to the agreements signed by the past governments. Providing cheap electricity to the industries would increase production of domestic products, he added.

Giving incentives to the industries would increase employment opportunities as they would now be able to work in the third shift due to abolition of the peak hours rate for electricity consumption, he remarked.

Shibli Faraz said that the national economy had recovered considerably during the past few months. The construction industry witnessed a boom after easing of restrictions imposed after the outbreak of coronavirus in March, with increase in the sale of cement and other material.

The significant growth in exports and improvement in the textile sector were also a manifestation of improvement in the economy, he added.

