The Chairman Of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Inaugurates 9th Ayaz Melo

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 09:53 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday inaugurated the 9th Ayaz Melo here at Khana Badosh Writer’s café.

Addressing the maiden session of Ayaz Melo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he feel immense pleasure to arrive here to attend the centennial celebrations of Ayaz Melo.

He felicitated the Management of Khana Badosh Writer’s café for organizing colourful event. He said that our country could not develop until we do not promote our artists, poets and intellectuals.

Bilawal said that if we have to go with the world we should own our culture particularly the culture of Sindh which was enriched with colors of love.

He said that it was our tragedy that we have not given due status to our culture which it deserves as no country can neglect its glorious past and culture.

Bilawal said that it was his vision that every Pakistani child could be familiar with the centuries-old civilization of Indus as he knows about the great philosopher Allama Iqbal.

APP/nsm

More Stories From Pakistan