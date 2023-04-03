UrduPoint.com

The Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) And Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Arrives Larkana To Observe Anniversary Of Shaheed Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 08:06 PM

The Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived Naudero (Larkana) on Monday to observe 44th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister and founder Chairman of Pakistan People's Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which will be held on April 4, 2023 (Tuesday)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived Naudero (Larkana) on Monday to observe 44th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister and founder Chairman of Pakistan People's Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which will be held on April 4, 2023 (Tuesday).

He arrived at Mohenjo-daro Airport where President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MPA Suhail Ahmed Siyal and others received the Chairman PPP.

On April 4 (Tuesday), the main event of the anniversary will be held at Naudero House, where after Quran recitation and Iftar would be observed.

Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the workers on the occasion.

