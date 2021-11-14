UrduPoint.com

The Chairman Parliamentary Committee For CPEC Along His Team Visits Neelum Jehlum Hydel Power Project Site

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chairman Parliamentary Committee for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Ali Shair Arbab,Member CPEC Committee Nafisa Anayetullah Khan Khatak alongwith its delegation visited the Neelum Jehlum Hydel Power Project(NJHPP) Novseri site here on Sunday.

The officials of WAPDA and the administration of NJHPP Company briefed the Parliamentary Committee for CPEC delegation on the occasion. WAPDA Advisor Nayyer Ala-U-Din and project Director Muhammad Bakhish Wasan while briefing the delegation said that the water of the Neelum River of NJHPP has been diverted through the tunnel via steel lining and passed beneath the River Jhelum and after completing its construction; the power production potential of the project is 969 MWs.

The delegation was told that this project was launched in 2008 and completed in 2018.

The Chairman Parliamentary Committee for CPEC Ali Shair Arbab,Member CPEC Committee Nafisa Anayetullah Khan Khatak and delegation later visited the different departments of the project.

