Open Menu

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Appoints Justice Minhas As Legislation Judge

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) appoints Justice Minhas as Legislation Judge

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday appointed Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, Additional Judge, as Legislation Judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday appointed Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, Additional Judge, as Legislation Judge.

Deputy Registrar (Admn.) issued the notification on the direction of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Justice Minhas would supervise the affairs of Legislation Wing of the high court, with immediate effect, in the public interest, the notification said.

It may be mentioned here that Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan have been supervising the legislation wing since 2022.

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embass ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

33 seconds ago
 Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on care ..

Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling

35 seconds ago
 Foreign investors to be provided all possible faci ..

Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..

36 seconds ago
 Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

38 seconds ago
 Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

39 seconds ago
 DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary O ..

DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza

2 minutes ago
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange betwe ..

MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface

4 minutes ago
 Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented i ..

Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly

4 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to ..

Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s ass ..

DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer

7 minutes ago
 Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues ..

Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..

5 minutes ago
 Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for ..

Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan