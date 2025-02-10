- Home
- Pakistan
- The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) appoints Justice Minhas as Legislation Judge
The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Appoints Justice Minhas As Legislation Judge
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 07:41 PM
The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday appointed Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, Additional Judge, as Legislation Judge
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday appointed Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, Additional Judge, as Legislation Judge.
Deputy Registrar (Admn.) issued the notification on the direction of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.
Justice Minhas would supervise the affairs of Legislation Wing of the high court, with immediate effect, in the public interest, the notification said.
It may be mentioned here that Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan have been supervising the legislation wing since 2022.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing
Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling
Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Te ..
Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign
Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs
DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface
Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly
Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani
DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer
Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resoluti ..
Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hyderabad Law College hosts second lecture on career counseling35 seconds ago
-
Foreign investors to be provided all possible facilities under SIFC: Governor Tessori36 seconds ago
-
Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign38 seconds ago
-
Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs39 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar, Saudi FM agree to convene extraordinary OIC meeting of FMs on Gaza2 minutes ago
-
MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface4 minutes ago
-
Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 presented in National Assembly4 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to provide maximum benefits to farmers: Minister Kirmani2 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer7 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor meets protesting employees, issues directive for problem resolution5 minutes ago
-
Autonomy, self-accountability necessary for universities: HEC Chairman5 minutes ago
-
Engineer Yousuf shah takes charge of QESCO5 minutes ago