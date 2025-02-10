The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) appoints Justice Minhas as Legislation Judge

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday appointed Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, Additional Judge, as Legislation Judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday appointed Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, Additional Judge, as Legislation Judge.

Deputy Registrar (Admn.) issued the notification on the direction of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Justice Minhas would supervise the affairs of Legislation Wing of the high court, with immediate effect, in the public interest, the notification said.

It may be mentioned here that Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan have been supervising the legislation wing since 2022.