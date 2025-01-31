The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches scholarships for students of higher education

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 07:23 PM
The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has launched scholarships under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation for students enrolled in higher educational institutions
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has launched scholarships under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation for students enrolled in higher educational institutions.
In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar, attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Secretary for Higher Education Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Managing Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation Zarif-ul-Maani, and other officials.
The scholarship program will provide scholarships to 204 students based on merit.
The initiative will cost Rs 20 million during the current fiscal year. Through these scholarships, students from the province will be able to get free education in different higher educational institutions across the country.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced special scholarships for students from backward districts of the province.
He stated that the provincial government would provide an additional amount of Rs 100 million as seed money for this purpose.
This will enhance the scholarship seed money from Rs 300 million to Rs 400 million. The additional Rs 100 million will be exclusively allocated for scholarships for students from underprivileged areas.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the promoting education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is one of the top priority of the incumbent provincial government, adding that government is spending huge resources for the purpose.
The seed money for the Chief Minister's Education Endowment Fund has also been enhanced from
Rs 1.2 billion to Rs 2.4 billion, while a separate fund of Rs 2 billion has been established for the Education Card in the province.
He assured that resources will be provided on a priority basis for the education of talented and deserving students, ensuring that no child is deprived of education due to financial constraints.
Later, the 41st meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, where various agenda items were discussed and approved.
