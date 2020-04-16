The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan seeks citizens, traders' cooperation to wipe out Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Thursday sought cooperation of traders and citizens of districts Peshawar and Mardan to wipe out coronavirus pandemic

In his tweet, he said "There is no or less than 10 cases of COVID-19 in 16 districts of the province therefore,one-size-fits-all approach cannot work," "Uneven spread of the disease is the lesson learnt across the globe,"he added.

He said that 235 cases of coronavirus have been reported from provincial capital followed by 108 cases in Mardan. The CM urged masses and traders to pay special attention to social distancing and use of masks and sanitizers at work places to avoid spread of infectious disease.

Meanwhile KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra told media that overall coronvirus cases have reduced in the province due to effective lockdown and untiring services of doctors, paramedic staff and other front line forces.

He said"The provincial government is enhancing coronavirus testing capacity to 1000 per day and increasing workforce in health sector for facilitation of people." According to Health Department data, out of the 50 new confirmed cases in KP 38 were from Peshawar and out of 41 total deaths in KP 19 were from provincial capital.