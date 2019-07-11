UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office here on Thursday.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force were discussed during the meeting.

