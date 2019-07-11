The Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office here on Thursday.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force were discussed during the meeting.