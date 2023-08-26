Open Menu

The Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Takes Victim Girl Into Custody

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 08:44 PM

The Child Protection Bureau (CPB) takes victim girl into custody

The Child Protection Bureau (CPB) on Saturday said it had recovered a girl who was alledgly tortured badly by her mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Child Protection Bureau (CPB) on Saturday said it had recovered a girl who was alledgly tortured badly by her mother.

Chairperson Sara Ahmed told APP that a video of torture on a young girl belonging to Okara area went viral on social media.

The girl was tortured by her mother and the video went viral.

On the request of the girl's grandmother, the police arrested the accused who tortured the girl.

The Child Protection Bureau had taken the girl into custody and would be providedwith complete protection, education and health facilities, Sarah told.

