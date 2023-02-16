The City School Mirpur Campus to host Learning Fest on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 16 (APP):The Mirpur AJK Campus of The City school Is all set to host "City Learning Fest - Open Day for all" on Friday (tomorrow).

"The prime objective of the event is to give the parent body an insight into Early Years' teaching and learning pedagogies at The City School", the School management told APP here Thursday.

"The grand event will be marked with the opening up of the classrooms for the parents to make them acquainted, being a part, of their child's learning experience.

"The day will be filled with many other fun-based activities such as Story Telling Sessions, Puppet Show, Hyde Park, Art Attack, Healthy Eating, Math Mania, Minute to Win it Games, Jumping Castle & much more".

The grand even will start at 2.30 a.m lasting for next three hours without any pause.

The City School asserted "it is good chance for those seeking activity-based quality education for their kids to see them the quality future architects of the nation". Ends / APP / AHR.