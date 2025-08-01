The CJP Meets KP Bar Delegation; Announces Legal Aid Initiative And Judicial Reforms
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan, accompanied by the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Registrar Supreme Court, and Registrar Peshawar High Court, met with a delegation of lawyers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Peshawar. The delegation included representatives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, High Court Bar Association, and 35 District Bar Associations across the province.
According to a press release issued here Friday, the Chief Justice briefed the delegation on the justice sector reforms being pursued through the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), highlighting that for the first time, bar representatives have been granted membership in the Commission to strengthen participatory decision-making in legal policy.
He also shared key decisions from the recent meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), which included issue of enforced disappearances and formation of a dedicated response committee; directives to High Courts to establish safeguards against external interference with judicial officers; and the establishment of Commercial Litigation Corridors and Model Criminal Trial Courts to ensure faster case disposal. Other reforms included time-bound adjudication in 13 categories of cases, piloting of a Double-Docket Court Regime, court-annexed mediation, introduction of a Professional Excellence Index, standardization of district judiciary appointments and training, biometric case verification, video link attendance for under-trial prisoners and witnesses, ethical guidelines for AI use, and improved judicial welfare measures.
The Chief Justice expressed concern over the lack of basic infrastructure in underdeveloped districts—particularly the absence of solar power and digital connectivity—and emphasized the need for targeted interventions to bridge regional disparities in justice delivery.
In a major step toward inclusive justice, he announced a new legal aid initiative to bring inclusivity to ensure that no litigant remains unrepresented. Financially distressed litigants will now be provided legal representation at all levels—from Magistrate Courts to the Supreme Court—at State expense. Bars may nominate competent lawyers to the relevant Judges.
The Chief Justice further encouraged bar members to benefit from Continuing Legal education (CLE) programs at the Federal Judicial academy. He instructed them to make most of the program.
He attentively heard the issues raised by the delegation and assured the bar representatives of his commitment to addressing their concerns in coordination with relevant institutions, reiterating the judiciary’s resolve to promote transparency, access to justice, and collaborative reform.
