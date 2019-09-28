UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Clean Karachi Campaign Is Meant To Achieve Its Objectives: Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:38 PM

The Clean Karachi Campaign is meant to achieve its objectives: Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch here on Saturday said the Clean Karachi campaign, led by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, is meant to achieve its objectives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch here on Saturday said the Clean Karachi campaign, led by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, is meant to achieve its objectives.

"Since the launch of the campaign, the confidence of the people of Karachi in Sindh Government has increased manifold," he said while visiting different areas of Malir district.

He on the occasion was also accompanied by PPP President for District Council - Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad and Deputy Commissioner, Malir, Abdul Halim Jagirani.

The minister was apprised in detail the measures being taken for waste disposal and sanitation arrangements in the area.

Residents of Memon Goth complained to the provincial minister about the destruction of sewerage and waste water lines due to dung and debris dumped by the owners of cattle pens in the area.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the post-rain situation is also being monitored in the Clean Karachi campaign and measures were being taken to improve sewerage situation including drainage in the areas.

He assured that buffaloes enclosures in residential settlements would be removed and would never be allowed toreappear.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Water Malir Murad Ali Shah Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ali, Aleem, Junaid, Lashkar, Ijaz moves to Tenpin ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Interior Ministry Registers 68 Incidents Ac ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad asks inquiry into ir ..

2 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Policy Board approves crea ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Society awards Zia Mohyeddin with Jinnah ..

9 minutes ago

CEAD of Mehran University of Engineering and Techn ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.