The Clean Karachi Campaign is meant to achieve its objectives: Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch here on Saturday said the Clean Karachi campaign, led by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, is meant to achieve its objectives

"Since the launch of the campaign, the confidence of the people of Karachi in Sindh Government has increased manifold," he said while visiting different areas of Malir district.

He on the occasion was also accompanied by PPP President for District Council - Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad and Deputy Commissioner, Malir, Abdul Halim Jagirani.

The minister was apprised in detail the measures being taken for waste disposal and sanitation arrangements in the area.

Residents of Memon Goth complained to the provincial minister about the destruction of sewerage and waste water lines due to dung and debris dumped by the owners of cattle pens in the area.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the post-rain situation is also being monitored in the Clean Karachi campaign and measures were being taken to improve sewerage situation including drainage in the areas.

He assured that buffaloes enclosures in residential settlements would be removed and would never be allowed toreappear.