UrduPoint.com

The Clearance Operation At FC Compound Muslim Bagh In Northern Balochistan Has Been Completed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 01:41 PM

The clearance operation at FC Compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan has been completed

The clearance operation at FC Compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan, which had commenced on evening of 12 May 23 after repulsing initial onslaught of terrorists, has been completed in the morning of 13 May 23

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 May, 2023) The clearance operation at FC Compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan, which had commenced on evening of 12 May 23 after repulsing initial onslaught of terrorists, has been completed in the morning of 13 May 23.

The complex clearance operation involved hostage rescue operation as well to save three families from a residential block. The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach.

All six terrorists in the compound, who were well equipped, have been sent to hell.

Necessary intelligence follow up will continue to trace their linkages and arrest facilitators and expose their sponsors.

In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian have embraced Shahadat while another six individuals including a woman have been injured.

Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Progress Bagh May Women Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning ..

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning 'fight'

51 minutes ago
 Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head co ..

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head coach

2 hours ago
 ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial ..

ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

4 hours ago
 Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.