The Colorful 4th Sindh Literature Festival Concluded With The Grand Musical Performance By Saif Samejo, Shahla Gul, And The NAFS Band At Arts Council Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:45 AM

The colorful 4th Sindh Literature Festival concluded with the grand musical performance by Saif Samejo, Shahla Gul, and The NAFS band at Arts Council Karachi

Twelve different sessions, 2 book launches, and grand musical performances held on the last day of the festival

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15rd March, 2021) Addressing a session Raza Rabbani said that one of the reasons for extremism in the country is the abolition of academic freedom in universities. There should be student union elections. This was discussed in the Senate committee. University representatives strongly opposed the student union.

"Unfortunately, despite my party's government in Sindh, it could not be implemented The Charter of Democracy was made for the whole country. The Eighteenth Amendment is a clash of ideas" he added.

Further speaking on the occasion he said" Even after 11 years, the NFC award has not been brought. According to the constitution, NFC has to be brought every five years there is a lot of talk about NRO. The state filed a case against Pervez Musharraf he does not come to court. The forces take him to and from the hospital. "I was not lucky enough to be nominated for chairman against Sanjarani.

There is a difference between Senate elections and internal proceedings. The issue is whether the seven votes will be rejected or not. The past opinion of the judiciary in this regard is very clear" said Rabbani.

On this occasion, IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehr while talking on the topic of "Child Abuse" said that we do not lack resources but just need to upgrade the technology. Most of the cases were reported in Karachi. We have started a project named Zainab in which many NGOs are also a part of it which has proved to be useful for us in finding missing children.

It is difficult to reach people in rural areas for which an app has been set up. Implemented in the name of "Zainab Alert", IG Sindh said that last year more than 600 cases were registered and we have rescued about 400 children.
The 4th edition of the Sindh Literature festival concludes with a bang.

