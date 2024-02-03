The Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Completes All Arrangements For General Elections
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 05:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements for general elections being held on Thursday.
The Election Commission has established ninety thousand six hundred seventy-five polling stations in all four provinces and over one hundred and twenty million registered voters will cast their vote for National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies, Radio Pakistan reported.
Of these, forty-one thousand four hundred and three are combined polling stations while twenty-five thousand three hundred twenty are for male and twenty-three thousand nine hundred fifty-two for women voters.
A total of 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats. These include 4,807 male, 312 female and two transgenders.
The elections will be held on two hundred and sixty-six general seats of the National Assembly and five hundred and ninety-three general seats of four provincial assemblies.
