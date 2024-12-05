Open Menu

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon Approves Funds For M&R Proposals

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon chaired a meeting of the Divisional Oversight Committee on Maintenance and Repair (M&R) proposals for the fiscal year 2024-25. The meeting was held at his office in Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad on Thursday

Deputy commissioners from Sujawal, Dadu, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar, along with superintending engineers of Provincial Highways and Works & Services departments, briefed the commissioner on their respective districts' M&R proposals.

According to a handout, the commissioner approved funds for several projects, including roads in Sajawal's coastal belt and hospital buildings after reviewing their justifications.

In Dadu, 33 proposals were approved, including residential buildings, agricultural compound walls and warehouses under the food department.

For Thatta, funding was approved for a district building, while M&R proposals for highways across four districts also received approval. About 26 M&R proposals for district buildings, district highways and provincial highways for Tando Allahyar and Tindo Muhammad Khan districts were also approved.

Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon directed all deputy commissioners and relevant officials to present their M&R plans with proper justifications to ensure timely fund allocation and project completion.

