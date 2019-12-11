The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch calls upon combating corruption from society

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has called upon the government and non-governmental organizations as well as people from all segments of life to play their due role in combating corruption in order to protect the society from the cancer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has called upon the government and non-governmental organizations as well as people from all segments of life to play their due role in combating corruption in order to protect the society from the cancer.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the participants of anti-corruption rally which brought out from Shahbaz Building to State Bank Building on Wednesday in connection with World Anti-Corruption Day.

The Commissioner claimed that corrupt practices have almost been controlled in government departments, however, efforts are still required to make corruption free society so that maximum work could be carried out for the welfare of the people.

The Commissioner termed corruption and taking illegal gratification as the cancer of the society and called upon the people of all segments of life to wage war against it and give message to anti-state forces that Pakistan is a corruption free country.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro and Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh also share their views against corruption and vowed to eliminate corruption from the society.