UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Calls Upon Combating Corruption From Society

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:24 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch calls upon combating corruption from society

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has called upon the government and non-governmental organizations as well as people from all segments of life to play their due role in combating corruption in order to protect the society from the cancer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has called upon the government and non-governmental organizations as well as people from all segments of life to play their due role in combating corruption in order to protect the society from the cancer.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the participants of anti-corruption rally which brought out from Shahbaz Building to State Bank Building on Wednesday in connection with World Anti-Corruption Day.

The Commissioner claimed that corrupt practices have almost been controlled in government departments, however, efforts are still required to make corruption free society so that maximum work could be carried out for the welfare of the people.

The Commissioner termed corruption and taking illegal gratification as the cancer of the society and called upon the people of all segments of life to wage war against it and give message to anti-state forces that Pakistan is a corruption free country.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro and Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh also share their views against corruption and vowed to eliminate corruption from the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption World Bank Hyderabad Cancer All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Ancelotti's reign ends amid feuding as Napoli turn ..

40 seconds ago

LDA Avenue-I affectees got PLs worth Rs 4.5 billio ..

42 seconds ago

White Helmets Increasing Presence In Idlib, Provoc ..

43 seconds ago

Pb govt to pay salary, pension to Christian employ ..

45 seconds ago

Industrial robots generate enormous new job opport ..

47 seconds ago

UAE Hosts 7th Islamic Conference of Health Ministe ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.