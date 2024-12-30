The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews steps for price control, resolving public complaints

The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Monday, reviewed the progress on measures for price control, removal of encroachments and resolving public complaints pertaining to civic facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Monday, reviewed the progress on measures for price control, removal of encroachments and resolving public complaints pertaining to civic facilities.

The meeting chaired by the commissioner discussed measures to control the prices of essential food commodities, addressing public complaints, and ensure the availability of essential food items at official prices.

The meeting, according to a statement issued here, decided that Market Committee and the Bureau of Supply would be strengthened to control prices, while the Market Committee would take effective measures to make the auction system in vegetable markets transparent.

The meeting also decided to ensure that rate lists are prominently displayed and essential items are available at official prices and the relevant assistant commissioners would monitor markets and shops to ensure compliance with official prices and address citizen complaints.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed while presenting a weekly report on actions taken against profiteering and urban governance efforts by Deputy Commissioners, informed that prices were checked at 1652 locations and shops across all districts and fines of Rs2.

353 million was imposed on illegal profiteers.

In the district South fines of Rs571,000 were imposed on violation of fixed prices. In district East fines of Rs727,000, in district West Rs104,000, district Central Rs274,000, district Malir Rs66,000, district Korangi Rs338,000 and in district Keamari Rs 213,000 were imposed on violation of fixed prices.

The meeting was further informed that all the deputy commissioners have also launched crackdown against profiteers to control wheat prices in their respective districts and from December 26 to 29, fines of Rs427,000 were imposed over the course of three days.

The administrative officials in the meeting next week will further strengthen the efforts aimed at controlling wheat flour, poultry and egg prices in the metropolis.