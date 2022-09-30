UrduPoint.com

The Copy Of Diplomatic Cypher In Question Is Missing From The PM House Record, Revealed In Cabinet Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 09:59 PM

The cabinet was given a detailed briefing on the issue of diplomatic cypher, during which it was revealed that the copy of diplomatic cypher in question was missing from the PM House Record

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The cabinet was given a detailed briefing on the issue of diplomatic cypher, during which it was revealed that the copy of diplomatic cypher in question was missing from the PM House Record.

The meeting was told though, entry of the receipt of cypher sent to the former PM was found in the record, its copy, which is considered as the property of PM House as per law, was missing from the record.

The meeting, which termed the stealing of diplomatic cypher from the record as a serious matter, after detailed consultation, constituted a special Cabinet Committee, which will determine legal action against all the involved characters, including the former PM, ex-principal secretary to PM and senior former ministers.

Besides the representatives of the government's allied parties, the Cabinet Committee will comprise the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Interior and the Law and Justice.

