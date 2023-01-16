The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrests eight 'terrorists'

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested eight suspected terrorists during combing operations across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested eight suspected terrorists during combing operations across the province.

A spokesperson said that in the wake of current wave of terrorism, the CTD Punjab conducted extensive and coordinated combing operations across the province to avert any untoward incident. It conducted a total of 32 combing-and-search operations in which 32 localities were checked in different districts of Punjab, he said and added that during these operations, 1,540 suspects were interrogated, 354 persons were checked biometrically and eight suspects were arrested.

He said that three FIRs (first information reports) were registered against the arrested persons inSheikhupura.

The spokesman said that the CTD Punjab was proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab, and the department would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to send terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars.