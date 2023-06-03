UrduPoint.com

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Arrests Six Alleged Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 08:51 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday arrested six terrorists allegedly associated with the banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday arrested six terrorists allegedly associated with the banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 39 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 40 suspected persons were interrogated and six terrorists allegedly affiliated with the banned outfit were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists were Shoaib Rafiq, a member of the banned organization Hizb-e-Tahrir, Muhammad Baqir Mehndi, a member of Sepah Muhammad Pakistan, two members of the Baloch Liberation Army, Zahir Shah and Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Afzal, a member of Jamaat-ul-Harar, and Asif, a member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, he said.

The spokesman said that 415 grams of explosive material, 1 hand grenade, 1 IED bomb, 6 detonators, 6 feet of safety fuse wire, 2 feet of prima card, 4 prohibited books, 31 pamphlets of banned organization, 9 stickers, 2 flags, a receipt book, 3 mobile phones and Rs 49,680 cash were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places, he added.

The police have registered five cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Lahore, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Sahiwal and Rawalpindi and shifted them to an unknown location.

Around 238 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 11,041 persons were checked, 33 suspects were arrested, 28 FIRs were registered and 20 recoveries were made, he added.

The CTD was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone would be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that in case of any related information, call the helpline of CTD Punjab on 0800 -11111.

