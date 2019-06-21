UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Country Under The Burden Of Rs24 Trillion Debt: Senator Aurangzeb Khan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:49 PM

The country under the burden of Rs24 trillion debt: Senator Aurangzeb Khan

Senator Aurangzeb Khan questioned who put the country under the burden of Rs24 trillion debts saying that it were the past two governments who recklessly took the national loans and spent them in non-productive sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Senator Aurangzeb Khan questioned who put the country under the burden of Rs24 trillion debts saying that it were the past two governments who recklessly took the national loans and spent them in non-productive sectors.

He said the commission announced by the prime minister recently would investigate the loans obtained during previous 10 years and the findings of the commission would make it clear that who had committed corruption.

Senator Aurangzeb pointed out that flawed policies of the previous governments led the state-owned entities toward destruction such as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills, which incurred billions of losses to the national kitty.

He said the government had done a supreme justice to erstwhile FATA as for the first time in the country's history, a huge amount of Rs183 billion was being allocated for development of those merged tribal areas.

He said the prime minister had fulfilled its pledge of merging the tribal areas and today these areas were also receiving due share of National Finance Commission (NFC).

Terming the budget 2019-20 as a poor-friendly, the senator said taxes were imposed only on rich, therefore poor and common people would not be affected by the budget.

He proposed that the government should revise taxes on ghee and steel mills in erstwhile FATA and exempt them from any of the duties.

Senator Rehman Malik said destructive journey of the country's economy begun since the time, the governments started taking foreign loans.

He stressed the need for more funds allocation for health sector as what he said that there were over 166,000 AIDS patients in the country and the number would further increase if measures were not taken to control this fatal disease.

Senator Rehman Malik also called for increasing salaries of the government employees keeping in view the increasing rate of inflation in the country.

He suggested that the government should have mentioned debt retirement plan in the budget as Pakistan had to pay back over US $200 billion foreign loans.

He also called for taking solid measures to put the country back to list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

He said the allegations which were imposed on Pakistan due to which it was in the Grey List could also be levelled on India.

He further proposed to build number of new dams specially in Balochistan where hundreds of thousands of acres land was barren due to shortage of water.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo said the agriculture sector was facing negative growth mainly due to paying less attention over constructing water reservoirs in Balochistan and Sindh.

He proposed to allocate more funds for the water projects in those areas.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq said common man was the most affected from the budget due to levying of new taxes on the commodities of common use.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Corruption Shortage Balochistan Prime Minister FATA AIDS Poor Water Rehman Malik Budget Agriculture Man Financial Action Task Force From Government Share PIA Billion

Recent Stories

Health care: A vast majority of Pakistanis (84%) c ..

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong protests: Thousands surround police head ..

1 minute ago

MP Mark Field accused of assaulting Greenpeace act ..

12 minutes ago

Rs5-7 hike expected in petrol prices

20 minutes ago

Tehran Voices Protest Over US Drone Incident to Sw ..

1 minute ago

PESCO books 30 power pilferers, confiscates transf ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.