The Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Congratulates The President Of Micronesia On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of Micronesia on Independence Day

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to Federated States of Micronesia President Wesley Simina, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished Simina continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Micronesia steady progress and prosperity.

