UrduPoint.com

The Damage Done By PTI To This Country Is Unprecedented: Murtaza Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 12:03 PM

The damage done by PTI to this country is unprecedented: Murtaza Abbasi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday said that the damage done by the PTI-led government to every sector of the country is unprecedented, the country has been kept under the burden of record debts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday said that the damage done by the PTI-led government to every sector of the country is unprecedented, the country has been kept under the burden of record debts.

He expressed these views while talking to the people of his constituency during his first visit to Abbottabad after assuming the charge as federal minister.

The minister further said that under the promising leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan will flourish, its economy would be right on the track to development and we would also give a huge relief to the masses.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi also thanked all the people who came to his residence in Abbottabad and assured them that he will continue all developmental schemes that were stopped during the previous regime in the constituency and will serve the masses with the same zeal on priority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Abbottabad Visit Same All Government

Recent Stories

Govt fixing problem of load-shedding: Shehbaz Shar ..

Govt fixing problem of load-shedding: Shehbaz Sharif

6 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka exchange halts again after 13% plunge

Sri Lanka exchange halts again after 13% plunge

22 seconds ago
 Blaze at Russian fuel depot near Ukraine border

Blaze at Russian fuel depot near Ukraine border

25 seconds ago
 UPDATE 2 - Foreign Leaders Congratulate Macron on ..

UPDATE 2 - Foreign Leaders Congratulate Macron on Reelection

28 seconds ago
 Federal Government Package for Fire Affectees of D ..

Federal Government Package for Fire Affectees of District Dadu

15 minutes ago
 Malik Talat Sohail elected Coordinator FPCCI

Malik Talat Sohail elected Coordinator FPCCI

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.