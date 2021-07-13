The day is not far when Kashmiris in IIOJK will get freedom: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday terming the resistance of Kashmiris as "just and selfless" against India's illegal Indian occupation said the day was not far when they would achieve their goal of freedom.

"That day is not far Insha'Allah. We shall see," the president said in his message on Kashmir Martyrs' Day shared on the Twitter.

The president said the courage and determination of brave Kashmiris against the subjugation of India was undeterred.

"I salute my Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Kashmir Martyrs' Day.

The spirit of the 22 martyrs of 13 July, 1931 has been kept alive by their descendants who demand self-determination as guaranteed by the international community," he said.

He reiterated Pakistan's support for the just cause of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic, political and legal support to the Kashmiris in IIOJK till they achieve their goal of freedom," he said.