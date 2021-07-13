UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Day Is Not Far When Kashmiris In IIOJK Will Get Freedom: President

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

The day is not far when Kashmiris in IIOJK will get freedom: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday terming the resistance of Kashmiris as "just and selfless" against India's illegal Indian occupation said the day was not far when they would achieve their goal of freedom.

"That day is not far Insha'Allah. We shall see," the president said in his message on Kashmir Martyrs' Day shared on the Twitter.

The president said the courage and determination of brave Kashmiris against the subjugation of India was undeterred.

"I salute my Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Kashmir Martyrs' Day.

The spirit of the 22 martyrs of 13 July, 1931 has been kept alive by their descendants who demand self-determination as guaranteed by the international community," he said.

He reiterated Pakistan's support for the just cause of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic, political and legal support to the Kashmiris in IIOJK till they achieve their goal of freedom," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Twitter Jammu July Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PM’s aide on Energy develops ‘differences’ w ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses gradual decline in Coronavirus ..

28 minutes ago

Kashmir Martyrs Day being observed today

50 minutes ago

8 killed, 9 missing after hotel collapses in China

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 13, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Russia&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.