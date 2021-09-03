THE declares Sargodha University No 1 in teaching among Pak universities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Times Higher education (THE) has declared the Sargodha University number one in teaching among the Pakistani universities.

According to the report, issued by THE World University Rankings 2022, the University of Sargodha retained its global rank and clinched the first position in teaching among all universities of Pakistan.

More than 1,600 universities from 99 territories met the ranking criteria of THE World University Rankings 2022 that were based on 13 performance indicators, grouped into five areas: Teaching (the learning environment); Research (volume, income, and reputation); Citations (research influence); International outlook (staff, students, and research); and Industry Income (knowledge transfer).

Prof Dr Shahid Munir, the vice chancellor of the Sargodha University, congratulated the entire faculty and appreciated their efforts for significant improvement in the university ranking. "Securing the first position in teaching is a matter of pride for us and credit goes to the contribution of our competent teachers, whose dedication, sincerity and diligence made a significant mark in uplifting and elevating academic quality and enhancing research productivity," he said.

Among the 21 universities of Pakistan, the Sargodha University elevated its teaching practices and improved its ranking in teaching. Additionally, the Sargodha University was ranked seventh in the province of Punjab, and 15th in Pakistan. The university secured 13th position in enhancing its international outlook, 8th in industry income, 15th in research, 18th in citations, and 1001+in terms of the world's most renowned universities.

In recent years, the Sargodha University has undergone major institutional and academic reforms to enhance its global profile. In 2021, the university climbed higher and ranked among the 351-400 THE Young University Rankings and 401+ in Asia. For overall performance against the calibrated performance indicators, the university also retained its global rank at 1001+, while in terms of teaching, the Sargodha University clinched the second position in Pakistan according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021.