The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro expresses condolence over sad demise of journalist Aslam Azad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro on Wednesday expressed sorrow and grief over sad demise of senior journalist, anchorperson and writer Aslam Azad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Ayesha Abro on Wednesday expressed sorrow and grief over sad demise of senior journalist, anchorperson and writer Aslam Azad.

In her condolence message, Aysha Abro expressed condolence with the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul.

A condolence reference was also held at the office of the Divisional Director Information Hyderabad to pay tribute to senior journalist Aslam Azad.

The participants of the reference have expressed heartiest condolence with the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul.