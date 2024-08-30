The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pakistani pilgrims going on Arbaeen Hussaini is condemnable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

The Foreign Office of Pakistan should demand an answer from the ambassadors of both countries for defaming Pakistani citizens. Leader of Muslim League Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 Aug, 2024) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan expressed his concern regarding Arbaeen pilgrims and said that after spending lakhs of rupees for visiting the Holy Harams, there is some kind of conflict with the pilgrims going to Iran and Iraq.

Abuse is not acceptable. He said that the ill-treatment of Pakistani pilgrims going on Arbaeen Hussaini by the Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities is condemnable.