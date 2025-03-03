- Home
- Pakistan
- The district administration has decided to take strict action against price gouging and hoarding
The District Administration Has Decided To Take Strict Action Against Price Gouging And Hoarding
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The district administration has decided to take strict action against price gouging and hoarding.
The price gougers should be arrested on the spot, booked and sent to jail.
On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, an emergency meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Talha Saeed.
The Price Control Magistrates were urged to strictly implement the price control mechanism.
Addressing the meeting, ADC Chiniot Talha Saeed said that those who overcharge the consumers should be dealt with strictly.
No one should dare to charge arbitrary prices. The consumers should get relief from the actions of the Price Control Magistrates. If overcharging is found at any place, the concerned Price Control Magistrate will be responsible.
Recent Stories
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition
Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram
Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal
Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Malaysia High Commissioner holds an academic discourse with students of Riphah6 minutes ago
-
Divisional admin mobilized to deliver Ramazan package to people6 minutes ago
-
Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority Chiniot inspected 88 food points6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects public service projects in Multan6 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs.12.779m from defaulters7 minutes ago
-
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 14 road traffic accidents7 minutes ago
-
PMDP pays tribute to Shahbaz Bhatti on his death anniversary7 minutes ago
-
The district administration has decided to take strict action against price gouging and hoarding7 minutes ago
-
PMA stages protest against shifting of depts to Nishtar-II7 minutes ago
-
DC Paid surprise visit to Govt Boys Primary School16 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramzan stalls16 minutes ago
-
Romanian embassy, PNCA collaborate to bring opera singing courses to Islamabad16 minutes ago