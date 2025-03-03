CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The district administration has decided to take strict action against price gouging and hoarding.

The price gougers should be arrested on the spot, booked and sent to jail.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, an emergency meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Talha Saeed.

The Price Control Magistrates were urged to strictly implement the price control mechanism.

Addressing the meeting, ADC Chiniot Talha Saeed said that those who overcharge the consumers should be dealt with strictly.

No one should dare to charge arbitrary prices. The consumers should get relief from the actions of the Price Control Magistrates. If overcharging is found at any place, the concerned Price Control Magistrate will be responsible.