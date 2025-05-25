- Home
- Pakistan
- The district administration of Chiniot is determined to keep the district zero waste on Eid-ul-Azha.
The District Administration Of Chiniot Is Determined To Keep The District Zero Waste On Eid-ul-Azha.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal in which a briefing was taken from the officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company on the Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness plan.
District Manager Burhan Hanif informed about the resources available under the Eid cleanliness plan and gave details of the machinery to be hired.
The DC said that the available resources should be utilized wisely to make the district exemplary in terms of cleanliness. He urged the team of the Waste Management Company to make bags available for collecting waste and take effective measures for public awareness.
The DC also reviewed the arrangements for temporary sale points for buying and selling sacrificial animals and directed the Assistant Commissioners to perform the task better. He ordered all possible facilities for traders and buyers at the sale points of the district.
Recent Stories
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar
Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka
SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy
IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, women empowerment during Moscow In ..
Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition
UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day
Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police nab four dacoits, seized stolen motorcycles, weapons2 minutes ago
-
The district administration of Chiniot is determined to keep the district zero waste on Eid-ul-Azha.2 minutes ago
-
KP Anti-Corruption arrest Qanoon-go for illegal land transfer12 minutes ago
-
Pak Consulate Jeddah celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur, Youm-e-Takbeer12 minutes ago
-
SAARC former president advocates relief for local auto parts industry32 minutes ago
-
Summer games kick off in Lodhran32 minutes ago
-
Call to strengthen UK-Pakistan trade, investment ties32 minutes ago
-
Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry unveils scholarship initiative for coastal communities32 minutes ago
-
Tehsil Bhawana ranked first with 96.43 points in ranking of 132 tehsils of Punjab52 minutes ago
-
District admin warn private school managements to ensure adequate cold drinking water52 minutes ago
-
Ten held for power pilferage1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Ravi1 hour ago