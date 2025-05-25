Open Menu

The District Administration Of Chiniot Is Determined To Keep The District Zero Waste On Eid-ul-Azha.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal in which a briefing was taken from the officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company on the Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness plan.

District Manager Burhan Hanif informed about the resources available under the Eid cleanliness plan and gave details of the machinery to be hired.

The DC said that the available resources should be utilized wisely to make the district exemplary in terms of cleanliness. He urged the team of the Waste Management Company to make bags available for collecting waste and take effective measures for public awareness.

The DC also reviewed the arrangements for temporary sale points for buying and selling sacrificial animals and directed the Assistant Commissioners to perform the task better. He ordered all possible facilities for traders and buyers at the sale points of the district.

