The District and Design Committee (DDC) meeting reviews projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The District and Design Committee (DDC) meeting chaired by Commissioner Shanul Haq reviewed commercial projects here on Thursday.

On this occasion, the commissioner directed to permit commercial activities in buildings as per by-laws in letter and spirit.

Deputy Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani, SDC Hiddayatullah, CEO Metropolitan Corporation Shahid Iqbal and other members were also present.