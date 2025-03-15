CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The district should ensure 100 percent success of the enrollment campaign and in the first phase, no child of school-going age should be out of school from April 1 to May 31.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal while presiding over a meeting of the District Education Authority regarding the enrollment campaign.

The DC while deciding to lead the campaign himself, said that a literate society has to be created by providing quality education to children, which is also the fundamental right of children, so the officers of the education department should discharge their responsibilities in a good manner.

He said that the dropout of children from schools should be completely eliminated. The DC stressed the need to use all publicity means to create awareness among parents and said that seminars should be organized in schools regarding the admission campaign in which public representatives and other stakeholders should be invited. He called for maintaining the continuity of parent-teacher meetings and students' councils as important. He said that no stone should be left unturned in the success of the enrollment campaign.