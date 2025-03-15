- Home
- Pakistan
- The district should ensure 100 percent success of the enrollment campaign and in the first phase
The District Should Ensure 100 Percent Success Of The Enrollment Campaign And In The First Phase
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The district should ensure 100 percent success of the enrollment campaign and in the first phase, no child of school-going age should be out of school from April 1 to May 31.
This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal while presiding over a meeting of the District Education Authority regarding the enrollment campaign.
The DC while deciding to lead the campaign himself, said that a literate society has to be created by providing quality education to children, which is also the fundamental right of children, so the officers of the education department should discharge their responsibilities in a good manner.
He said that the dropout of children from schools should be completely eliminated. The DC stressed the need to use all publicity means to create awareness among parents and said that seminars should be organized in schools regarding the admission campaign in which public representatives and other stakeholders should be invited. He called for maintaining the continuity of parent-teacher meetings and students' councils as important. He said that no stone should be left unturned in the success of the enrollment campaign.
Recent Stories
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic police holds awareness session2 minutes ago
-
The district should ensure 100 percent success of the enrollment campaign and in the first phase2 minutes ago
-
SSP distrubuted Ration bags, Cash in martyrs families of Larkana District12 minutes ago
-
Larkana police arrest 9 outlaws: Social evil in crackdown12 minutes ago
-
Stronger consumer rights advocated on World Consumer Rights Day in Hazara Division22 minutes ago
-
Peshawar High Court rejects bail plea in Saifur Rehman murder case22 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, stolen vehicles recovered22 minutes ago
-
PHC directs Social Welfare Dept to decide on illegal orphanage house election22 minutes ago
-
Young wildlife conservationist achieves breakthrough of raising rare Koklass Pheasant in captivity32 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates tasked for ensuring controlled prices32 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road mishap32 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad issues directives for tight security32 minutes ago