- Home
- Pakistan
- The economy will start moving in the right direction thanks to the effective and better policies of ..
The Economy Will Start Moving In The Right Direction Thanks To The Effective And Better Policies Of The Government
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, while talking to the media at his residence, said that the economy will start moving in the right direction thanks to the effective and better policies of the government.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the entire cabinet are working day and night and international organizations have also appreciated the development of the economy.
In addition to the continuous reduction in inflation, the economy will also develop with a reduction in interest rates. He said that there are many opportunities for domestic and foreign investment in Pakistan and investment in the country is RP.
He said that Pakistan is a target country for foreign investment. He said that the government is taking steps to eradicate terrorism from the country and terrorism will be controlled soon.
Federal Minister for Investment board Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, while talking to the media on the occasion of the death anniversary of his son Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, said that Pakistan is traveling rapidly towards development.
He said that our government supported the sinking economy with its best strategy and now, thank God, the country's economy is stable. The federal minister said that foreign investors are deeply interested in investing in Pakistan.
He said that foreign investment has come to the country and more is expected to come. On the occasion of the fourth death anniversary of former Chairman TEVTA (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh (deceased), the eldest son of Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Quran recitation and prayers were organized at Dera Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh for the repose of his soul. In this blessed gathering, Quran recitation will be held for the repose of the soul of the deceased.
In which a large number of people participated. After the Quran recitation, special prayers will be offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased.
Recent Stories
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The economy will start moving in the right direction thanks to the effective and better policies of ..6 minutes ago
-
CTP intensifies drive against wheelies and rash driving6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri women's struggle for justice and equality, a call to action on International Women's Day6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan on path of economic stability: Aleem6 minutes ago
-
Farmers warned against wheat rust16 minutes ago
-
Mayor for strengthening KMC through more funding by Federal, provincial Govts26 minutes ago
-
Pilot project for Hepatitis B, C screening launches Skardu26 minutes ago
-
2,030 arrested for kite flying36 minutes ago
-
Three hotel workers injured in fire36 minutes ago
-
DC writes to SSP to take action against transporter in compliance with SHC order36 minutes ago
-
WASA approves multiple benefits for employees36 minutes ago
-
CM KP directs oversight of M&R projects46 minutes ago