The Economy Will Start Moving In The Right Direction Thanks To The Effective And Better Policies Of The Government

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, while talking to the media at his residence, said that the economy will start moving in the right direction thanks to the effective and better policies of the government.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the entire cabinet are working day and night and international organizations have also appreciated the development of the economy.

In addition to the continuous reduction in inflation, the economy will also develop with a reduction in interest rates. He said that there are many opportunities for domestic and foreign investment in Pakistan and investment in the country is RP.

He said that Pakistan is a target country for foreign investment. He said that the government is taking steps to eradicate terrorism from the country and terrorism will be controlled soon.

Federal Minister for Investment board Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, while talking to the media on the occasion of the death anniversary of his son Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, said that Pakistan is traveling rapidly towards development.

He said that our government supported the sinking economy with its best strategy and now, thank God, the country's economy is stable. The federal minister said that foreign investors are deeply interested in investing in Pakistan.

He said that foreign investment has come to the country and more is expected to come. On the occasion of the fourth death anniversary of former Chairman TEVTA (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh (deceased), the eldest son of Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Quran recitation and prayers were organized at Dera Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh for the repose of his soul. In this blessed gathering, Quran recitation will be held for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

In which a large number of people participated. After the Quran recitation, special prayers will be offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

