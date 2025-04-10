Open Menu

The Efforts Of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain To Establish A Modern-style Skill Development Institute In Pakistan In Collaboration With China Are Commendable. Coordinator Federal Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 03:15 PM

The institution aims to train Pakistani youth in various technical and professional skills. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain met by representatives of a Chinese state-owned company. The delegation included Wang Kang, Party Committee Secretary and Chairman of CIIC Tech, Founder and CEO of UNI International Max Ma, Deputy General Manager of CIIC Tech Fu Jie, and General Manager of CIIC International education Technology (Beijing) Company Limited Duan Shaofei.

The purpose of the meeting was to explore the possibilities of cooperation for the establishment of a modern-style skill development institute in Pakistan. The proposed institution aims to train Pakistani youth in various technical and professional fields.

Later, the trained youth will also be provided with employment opportunities in Chinese companies around the world.

Appreciating this proposal, the Federal Minister reiterated the ministry’s commitment to promoting skills and increasing employment opportunities abroad for Pakistani citizens.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain further said that this cooperation will not only be an important step towards introducing Pakistani skilled youth to the world level but will also help in connecting Pakistani youth to the global job market through strategic partnerships with international organizations.

The Federal Minister directed for an agreement with the ministry, not an MoU, as soon as possible, so that our youth can benefit from this institution as soon as possible.

