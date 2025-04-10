- Home
- Pakistan
- The efforts of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain to establish a modern-style skill development ..
The Efforts Of Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain To Establish A Modern-style Skill Development Institute In Pakistan In Collaboration With China Are Commendable. Coordinator Federal Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 03:15 PM
The institution aims to train Pakistani youth in various technical and professional skills. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain met by representatives of a Chinese state-owned company. The delegation included Wang Kang, Party Committee Secretary and Chairman of CIIC Tech, Founder and CEO of UNI International Max Ma, Deputy General Manager of CIIC Tech Fu Jie, and General Manager of CIIC International education Technology (Beijing) Company Limited Duan Shaofei.
The purpose of the meeting was to explore the possibilities of cooperation for the establishment of a modern-style skill development institute in Pakistan. The proposed institution aims to train Pakistani youth in various technical and professional fields.
Later, the trained youth will also be provided with employment opportunities in Chinese companies around the world.
Appreciating this proposal, the Federal Minister reiterated the ministry’s commitment to promoting skills and increasing employment opportunities abroad for Pakistani citizens.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain further said that this cooperation will not only be an important step towards introducing Pakistani skilled youth to the world level but will also help in connecting Pakistani youth to the global job market through strategic partnerships with international organizations.
The Federal Minister directed for an agreement with the ministry, not an MoU, as soon as possible, so that our youth can benefit from this institution as soon as possible.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held7 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices7 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal7 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties8 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus8 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20258 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad8 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight8 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package8 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik8 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP8 hours ago