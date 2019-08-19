The Election Commission issues schedule for two reserved seats of women for KP Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued schedule for two vacant women reserved seats in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued schedule for two vacant women reserved seats in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly on Monday.

In these two seats, the candidates of Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf and Balochistan Awami Party will contest. The nomination papers for these seats, could be submitted from August 23-26, 2019.

The ECP notification said in pursuance of Article 224 (6) of the Constitution, read with sub-section 4 of section 104 of the Elections Act, 2017 and all other powers, enabling it in that behalf, the ECP hereby notified the election schedule to fill two vacant reserved seats for women in the provincial assembly of KP due to exhaustion of the list of candidates for reserved seats for women earlier provided by the PTI and non submission of list of candidates by Balochistan Awami Party.

As per the programme, public notice would be issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on August 21 and nomination papers would be filled with RO between August 23-26.

The Names of nominated candidates would be published on August 27 and scrutiny of nomination papers by the ROs would be held on September 2.

September 6 has been fixed as the last date of appeals against decisions of ROs regarding acceptance and rejection of the nomination papers and September 10 is the last date of deciding appeals by the appellate tribunal.

The revised list of candidates would be published on September 11.

September 12 has been fixed for withdrawal and publication of reserved list of candidates. The list of contesting candidates would be issued on September 13, 2019.

The last date of filling of list of priorities of both the parties is August 26, 2019. The women who are enlisted in priority list by the above political parties and registered as voters in electoral rolls of ex Fata are eligible to file nomination papers only.

The provincial election commissioner KP Peshawar would act as Returning Officer for the purpose, the notification said.