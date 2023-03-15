UrduPoint.com

The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Announces Delimitation Schedule For Islamabad LG Polls

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the new delimitation of Union Councils (UCs) for the upcoming local government (LG) polls in Islamabad.

According to the ECP schedule, the delimitation process begins for 125 Union Councils (UCs).

The commission will establish 750 general wards and 250 women wards in the constituencies.

The ECP spokesman said that the delimitation process of Islamabad will be completed by May 18. The regional election commissioner Rawalpindi was given the responsibility of the delimitations.

According to the schedule, objections regarding the constituencies will be submitted to the concerned authority comprising of election commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

