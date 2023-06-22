Open Menu

The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP), Asia Foundation Sing MoU To Strengthen Democratic Practices

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 07:29 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Asia Foundation have joined forces to strengthen democratic practices and enhance the credibility of election results and processes through coordinated efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Asia Foundation have joined forces to strengthen democratic practices and enhance the credibility of election results and processes through coordinated efforts.

In a significant development, the two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed strategically supporting the ECP in and strengthening institutional mechanisms to ensure a democratic culture and electoral practices.

The signing ceremony of the MoU was followed by a productive meeting between representatives from the ECP and the Asia Foundation, where important discussions were held.

The MoU was signed by Secretary ECP, Omar Hamid Khan, and Haris Qayyum, Senior Advisor to the Asia Foundation.

We value the collaboration with the Asia Foundation and believe that our joint efforts will contribute to a more inclusive electoral process," said the Secretary ECP Omar Hamid Khan he further added "By focusing on citizen awareness and education, we are committed to empowering every eligible Pakistani to actively engage in the democratic process." Under this MoU, the Asia Foundation and the ECP will collaborate closely to address key challenges and promote fair and transparent elections in Pakistan.

The partnership will focus on enhancing institutional mechanisms necessary for conducting credible and inclusive elections, while emphasizing citizen awareness and participation.

The Asia Foundation brings its expertise to support the ECP in developing and strengthening institutional mechanisms. This will include providing technical assistance, digitization, capacity building, and sharing international best practices. The aim is to ensure that the ECP has the necessary tools and resources to conduct elections with integrity and transparency.

In addition, the MoU places significant importance on citizen voter awareness and participation, particularly among vulnerable groups. The Asia Foundation and the ECP will work together to encourage and facilitate the active involvement of all citizens in Pakistan's general and local elections. By promoting inclusive and ensuring equal access to the electoral process, the partnership seeks to empower citizens and increase their understanding of democratic principles.

The Election Commission of Pakistan welcomes this partnership as a crucial step towards ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

