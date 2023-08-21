The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) constitutes High-Powered Oversight Panel for Election arrangements

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has constituted a high-powered supervisory committee, led by the Special Secretary of the Commission, for election arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has constituted a high-powered supervisory committee, led by the Special Secretary of the Commission, for election arrangements.

The committee's responsibility includes ensuring the proper and timely execution of election arrangements, as well as maintaining close coordination with relevant departments to ensure smooth elections.

Expressing contentment with the progress in the preparations, Secretary of the Election Commission, Omar Hamid Khan, directed the heads of all Election Commission divisions and Provincial Election Commissioners to promptly finalize election-related arrangements.

They are to establish contact with pertinent institutions and ensure the availability of required election materials.

It was emphasized that any shortcomings in this regard will not be accepted.

Additionally, the Secretary of the Election Commission directed the Provincial Election Commissioner and the Additional Director General (Election) Islamabad to confirm the timely receipt of constituency maps and essential data from provincial governments and the Statistics Department.

During the meeting, the Special Secretary and the Provincial Election Commissioners provided an update to the Secretary of the Election Commission about the progress made in the arrangements for the upcoming election.

Special Secretary, DG Law, Provincial Election Commissioners and other senior officers participated in the meeting, chaired by Secretary Election Commission Omar Hamid Khan.