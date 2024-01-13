The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline until 11 pm Saturday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for the allotment of election symbols until 11 pm

on Saturday for the convenience of political parties and candidates.

According to ECP spokesperson, candidates are now able to obtain symbols from Returning Officers until 11 pm on Saturday.

The spokesperson mentioned that the designated time has been extended while awaiting the Supreme Court's decision.