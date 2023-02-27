The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fixes dates for filing applications for postal ballot papers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed dates for submission of applications for obtaining postal ballot papers from government employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed dates for submission of applications for obtaining postal ballot papers from government employees.

According to a press release issued by the Provincial Election Commission here on Monday, for first phase of by-election on 8 vacant seats of National Assembly on March 16, all those government employees and their families, whose votes are registered in these Constituencies and residing outside it due to employment can submit applications for casting their votes through postal ballot till March 2 while last for submission of such applications for the residents of 16 constituencies of the second phase till March 5, 2023.

The facility is especially also available for persons with disabilities having national identity cards (NICs) for special people and also for imprisoned persons, who are the registered voters of these constituencies.

Meanwhile, all such employees including security personnel, who are deployed for duty at polling stations and their votes are also registered in the same constituency are also directed to file applications for postal ballot paper within the period of three days of the issuance of posting order with their respective Returning Officer (RO) on the drafted farm.

The draft application farm could be obtained from the office of the concerned Returning Officer or downloaded from the website of the ECP. These applications will be dispatched to the heads of their departments.

The persons issued postal ballot papers will not cast direct votes in polling stations.