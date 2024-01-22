The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instructs political parties to wrap up campaigns on midnight Feb 6, 7

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed political parties and candidates across the country to conclude their election campaigns by midnight on February 6 and 7, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed political parties and candidates across the country to conclude their election campaigns by midnight on February 6 and 7, 2024.

The ECP, through a notification, has referred to Section 182 of the Elections Act 2017, which prohibits political activities after the mentioned time.

The ECP cautions that candidates engaging in political activities after the deadline will face legal consequences. Additionally, the ECP appeals to the media and the public to collaborate for a free, fair, and transparent election process.