The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), political parties mull draft code of ethics for next general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday organised a consultative session with the representatives of political parties on the aspects of the draft code of conduct for the next general elections in the Election Commission Secretariat, here.

The representatives of political parties shared their feedback on the draft code of conduct and presented their suggestions in the meeting chaired by Chief Election Commission (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The Election Commission listened and noted their suggestions. The CEC thanked the representatives of all political parties and assured making actionable suggestions as part of ethics.

Representatives of various political including Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MQM Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Awami National Party (ANP), National Party (NP) and others attended the meeting.

The members of the Election Commission from Sindh, Nisar Ahmad Durrani, member Balochistan, Shah Mehmood Jatoi, member Punjab, Babar Hasan Bharwana and member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retired) Ikramullah Khan, Election Commission Secretary, Omar Hameed Khan, representatives of political parties and senior officers of Election Commission attended the meeting.