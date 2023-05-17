UrduPoint.com

The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Set Deadline For Sindh LG Winners To Choose Parties

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 09:37 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set deadline for Sindh LG winners to choose parties

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed all independent candidates who emerged as winners in the recent local government (LG) elections in Sindh to join political party of their choice within seven days of the issuance of winning notification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed all independent candidates who emerged as winners in the recent local government (LG) elections in Sindh to join political party of their choice within seven days of the issuance of winning notification.

The independent winners must align themselves with a political party, by May 24, thereby fostering greater collaboration and strengthening the political landscape at the local government level.

According to the Sindh Local Government Act 2015, the ECP requires the winning candidates to formally inform them of their decision to join a political party.

Additionally, the leader of the party that the independent candidate chooses to join must also notify the ECP about the candidate's affiliation. To comply with this requirement, the independent candidate needs to submit an affidavit stating their intention to join a specific party. This letter, containing the affidavit, must reach the ECP's office within seven days of the official announcement of the election results.

Under local government act 2013, each political party shall submit separate priority list of their candidates for each category, with the returning officer on or before May 24, 2023.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan May 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.34% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 2.34% on May 15 - Economic Development ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Decision to Extend Black Sea Grain Dea ..

UN Welcomes Decision to Extend Black Sea Grain Deal - Guterres

46 seconds ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Bannu's IBO: ISPR

Two active terrorists killed in Bannu's IBO: ISPR

48 seconds ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

Two active terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

49 seconds ago
 Rallies in support of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corp ..

Rallies in support of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps held

51 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves release of funds fo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.